Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,867 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

