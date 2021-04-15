Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,401 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLB opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

