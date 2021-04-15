Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

