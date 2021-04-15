Northern Trust Corp Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $319.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

