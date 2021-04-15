Northern Trust Corp Has $3.92 Million Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIFS opened at $287.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $135.04 and a twelve month high of $296.97. The stock has a market cap of $612.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

