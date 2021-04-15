Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBC opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

