Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 441.3% in March

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 441.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

