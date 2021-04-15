Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 441.3% in March

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 441.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
