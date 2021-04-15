Norges Bank Makes New $55.98 Million Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,978,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

