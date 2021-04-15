Norges Bank Invests $57.59 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,838,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,591,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.16% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 89,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

