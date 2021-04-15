Norges Bank Invests $54.38 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 754,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,379,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,096. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

