Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 814,522 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 814,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 361,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,681,000 after buying an additional 238,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $101.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

