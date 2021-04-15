Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,481,782 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,481,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

