Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 617,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,090,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

