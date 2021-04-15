Norges Bank Acquires New Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,594,828 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.62.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

