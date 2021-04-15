Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.42. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $276.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 248.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.2% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

