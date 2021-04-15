Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $204.59. 128,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12 month low of $140.10 and a 12 month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

