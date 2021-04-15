Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.01 ($4.72).

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

