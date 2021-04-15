Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOK. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

NOK opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Nokia has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nokia by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 955,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

