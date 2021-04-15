Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

