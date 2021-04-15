NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.33. NICE has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $272.00.
