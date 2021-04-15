Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 287,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,359. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,587 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.