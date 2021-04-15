Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading 10% Higher

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.93. 40,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 78,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

