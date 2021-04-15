Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Newater Technology were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:NEWA opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Newater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

