Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Up 371.4% in March

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NBO opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
