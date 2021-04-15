Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Up 371.4% in March

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NBO opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.92.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.