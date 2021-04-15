NetApp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,550 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,167% compared to the average volume of 517 call options.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

