Nerve Finance (NRV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.81 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $159.62 million and $31.81 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00005443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars.

