Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $261,354. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

