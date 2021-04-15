Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.32

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.32 and last traded at $93.21, with a volume of 4694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

