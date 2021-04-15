Needham & Company LLC Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $82.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIMO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

