NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Down to $40.55

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.55, but opened at $39.32. NCR shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 1,743 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get NCR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.