nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,477 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $70.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $4,129,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,143 shares of company stock worth $46,821,635 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

