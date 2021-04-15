NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $237.47

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.47 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 292.50 ($3.82). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.66), with a volume of 304,300 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCC. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.47. The company has a market cap of £787.30 million and a PE ratio of 62.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

NCC Group Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

