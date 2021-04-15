National Bankshares Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.08.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,434. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$609.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.