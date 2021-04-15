National Bankshares Downgrades NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to Sector Perform

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.27. 1,226,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$512.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

