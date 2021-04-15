National Bank Financial Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.80. The company had a trading volume of 748,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,142. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.