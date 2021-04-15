National Bank Financial Lowers Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.