National Bank Financial Lowers Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Sector Perform

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.