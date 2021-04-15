National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.