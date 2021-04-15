Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 22,093 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $615,806.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

