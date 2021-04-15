Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $178.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $157.44 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $158.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

