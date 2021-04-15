Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $157.44 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

