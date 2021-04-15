NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Tops $9.21 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $6,316.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

