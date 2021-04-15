Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.27. 206,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,757,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

