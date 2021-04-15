Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $13.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,193.55. 7,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,130.77. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.11 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.51, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.