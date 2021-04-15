Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.