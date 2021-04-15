Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 333,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

