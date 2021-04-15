Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $116.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

