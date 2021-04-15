MVL Price Tops $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, MVL has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $464.26 million and approximately $1,578.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00066422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.00733427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00033197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037976 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

