Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

