MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

MTUAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.