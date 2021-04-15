MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

